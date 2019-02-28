Liverpool man looks ahead to Everton clash

Last night’s thrashing of Watford was not even 24 hours ago, but Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has already turned his attention to the next game.

That just happens to be the Merseyside derby against Everton, which takes place at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

Netherlands international Wijnaldum took a brief moment to enjoy the 5-1 win over the Hornets, which ensure the Reds stay top of the Premier League table, but his focus soon shifted to the derby.

Writing on Twitter today, he said: “Great memories, now moving focus to Sunday for a big match at Goodison Park!”