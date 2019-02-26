Liverpool players look ahead to Watford clash
Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media in the build-up to tomorrow’s Premier League game against Watford.
After being held to a goalless draw by Manchester United last weekend, the Reds will be keen to get back to winning ways when they host the Hornets at Vicarage Road.
The message of moving on from the United game was apparent in a tweet from vice-captain James Milner.
You can see pre-match tweets from Milner and midfielder Gini Wijnaldum below.
Onto the next 💪🏻🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/h4q1T9CZwD
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) February 26, 2019
Home game tomorrow! 🙌🏾 Let’s make it a good one Anfield!👊🏾 #YNWA #LIVWAT pic.twitter.com/tLk6mCfGDB
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) February 26, 2019