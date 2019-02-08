Liverpool report world record profit

Liverpool have posted world record financial results for a football club.

The Reds recorded a profit of £106m in the 12 month up to May 2018. Their pre-tax profit was £125m – up from £40m in the previous period.

Their results were bolstered by Philippe Coutinho’s £142m transfer to Barcelona in January 2018, and a run to last season’s Champions League final, which is estimated to have earned the Reds around £72m.

They also offloaded Mamadou Sakho, Lucas Leiva and Kevin Stewart during the period in question, but it was Coutinho’s move to Camp Nou that has had by far the biggest bearing on the finances at Anfield.

Liverpool’s results smash the previous record for post-tax profit. That was the £80m earned by Leicester City after their run to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2017 on the back of winning the Premier League title.

In their response, to the results, the Anfield hierarchy were keen to point to the money spent on Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Dominic Solanke during the financial period in question, as well as Naby Keita, Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Xherdan Shaqiri in the months that followed.