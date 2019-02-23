Liverpool star asks fans if they’re ready for Man Utd clash

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum wants to know whether the club’s supporters are ready for tomorrow’s clash with Manchester United.

The Reds travel to Old Trafford to face their old rivals on Sunday afternoon knowing that victory will secure bragging rights and move them to the top of the Premier League table.

Dutch star Wijnaldum shared a short video giving all the details of the fixtures.

He wrote in an accompanying tweet: “Are you ready for tomorrow!? Let’s go Reds!”

It is safe to say that fans of both teams are definitely ready for the big game.