Liverpool’s James Milner in Twitter rap battle with fan

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has found himself engaged in an unlikely rap battle with a fan on Twitter.

The beef started after Milner ignored Lee Barker’s rather banal tweet enquiring about where the former Manchester City man gets his undershorts.

When Milner didn’t respond immediately, Barker sent another tweet in the style of Eminem’s track Stan to diss the ex-England international for not replying.

Dear Mister "I'm Too Good To Call Or Write My Fans"

This will be the last tweet I ever send your ass

It's been six months and still no word, I don't deserve it? — Lee Barker (@Arsleenal) January 31, 2019

That tweet caught Milner’s attention and he responded in the only way he could.