Lucas Torreira indicates Arsenal have an uphill battle after Man City defeat

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has hinted that he and his team-mates are facing an uphill battle following their defeat at Manchester City yesterday.

The Uruguayan played the full match as the Gunners suffered a 3-1 loss at the Etihad Stadium.

Just over 24 hours after the final whistle had blown, Torreira was in philosophical mood. He compared the situation to encountering a flight of stairs.

Writing in both Spanish and English, he said: “If you want to triumph, you don’t give up seeing the stairs. You start rising, stair by stair, until you get the top.”

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Torreira looking forlorn on the pitch yesterday afternoon.