Lucas Torreira indicates Arsenal have an uphill battle after Man City defeat
Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has hinted that he and his team-mates are facing an uphill battle following their defeat at Manchester City yesterday.
The Uruguayan played the full match as the Gunners suffered a 3-1 loss at the Etihad Stadium.
Just over 24 hours after the final whistle had blown, Torreira was in philosophical mood. He compared the situation to encountering a flight of stairs.
Writing in both Spanish and English, he said: “If you want to triumph, you don’t give up seeing the stairs. You start rising, stair by stair, until you get the top.”
The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Torreira looking forlorn on the pitch yesterday afternoon.
“Si quieres triunfar, no te quedes mirando la escalera. Empieza a subir, escalón por escalón, hasta que llegues arriba.”
“If you want to triumph, you don’t give up seeing the stairs. You start rising, stair by stair, until you get the top.”#FUTBOL ⚽️❤️ #LT11 pic.twitter.com/hUAL4vOFt2
