Man Utd face Wolves in FA Cup quarter-finals

Manchester United have been drawn against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Red Devils will travel to Molineux on the weekend of 15-17 March for another away tie.

The quarter-final draw was made shortly after United’s 0-2 win over Chelsea in their fifth round tie at Stamford Bridge.

Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher pulled United’s ball out to set up the trip to Wolves.

Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba had earlier scored the goals that booked a place in the last-eight for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Wolves secured their own quarter-final spot with a win over Bristol City on Sunday in their fifth round tie. Ivan Cavaleiro scored the only goal of the game at Ashton Gate as Nuno Espirito Santo’s saw off their Championship opponents.

Elsewhere in the draw, Manchester City are away at Swansea City. Watford host Crystal Palace, while Millwall are at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.