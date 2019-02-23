Man Utd man counting down to Liverpool clash

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is counting down to tomorrow’s clash with fierce rivals Liverpool.

The Red Devils host the Merseysiders at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Victory will secure three points to help United’s hopes of Champions League qualification, bragging rights over Liverpool and keep Jurgen Klopp’s side of the top of the Premier League table.

No wonder Bailly is starting to get excited at the prospect.

Writing on Twitter this afternoon, he said: “Countdown to a big day. Let’s go, United!”