Man Utd midfielders react to injuries

Manchester United pair Juan Mata and Ander Herrera have both taken to social media after being forced off with injuries during yesterday’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool.

Both Spanish midfielders expressed their frustration at sustaining injuries in such a key fixture.

Herrera went off after just 21 minutes and was replaced by Andreas Pereira, while Mata was injured in a challenge with Mo Salah just four minutes later. Jesse Lingard came on for Mata.

Here’s what Herrera and Mata had to say about their injuries.

It was frustrating to have to leave the pitch in such an important game for us but I’m proud of every one of my teammates today. They fought against all the circumstances and gave everything on the pitch 🔴 pic.twitter.com/mZVLJFwweG — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) February 24, 2019