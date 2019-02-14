Man Utd paid £19.6m to Jose Mourinho and his staff after sacking

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and his staff received a £19.6m pay-off from the club after being sacked in December.

The Red Devils confirmed they payment after announcing their most recent financial results.

Within the results sent to the New York Stock Exchange was a note that read: “Exceptional items for the quarter were £19.6m, relating to compensation to the former manager and certain members of the coaching staff for loss of office.”

The vast majority of the payment will have gone to Mourinho. Senior goalkeeping coach Silvino Louro, opposition scout Ricardo Formosinho, fitness coaches Stefano Rapetti and Carlos Lalin and analyst Giovanni Cerra left Old Trafford at the same time.

Mourinho earned around £15m-a-year as United manager.

He has recently been confirmed as a pundit for Russian broadcaster RT.

Mourinho, aged 55, took charge of United in May 2016. He won the League Cup and Europa League during his time in charge. He signed a new contract in January 2018, which tied him to United until June 2020. But he was sacked after the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in December.

Caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won 10 out of 12 matches in all competitions since replacing Mourinho.