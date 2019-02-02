Man Utd players’ goodbye messages to Marouane Fellaini

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to bid farewell to their former team-mate Marouane Fellaini.

After the Belgium international’s transfer to Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng Taishan was confirmed yesterday, his former team-mates said goodbye on Twitter.

Goalkeeper David De Gea and in-form forward Marcus Rashford were among those to wish Fellaini well as he starts his new venture in the Far East.

Here’s what the United players had to say to the departing Fellaini.

I'll miss you bro!!! All the best https://t.co/WLFKEciCCv — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) February 1, 2019

All the best with your next chapter, good luck big man! @Fellaini https://t.co/wRWztekPDp — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 1, 2019

It was a pleasure to play with you big Felli! Good luck @Fellaini — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) February 1, 2019