Man Utd players pay tribute to Emiliano Sala

Manchester United’s players have been paying tribute to Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala after his body was recovered from a plane that crashed in the English Channel.

Dorset Police confirmed last night that the body recovered from the wreckage late on Wednesday was that of the Bluebirds’ club record signing.

Sala, aged 28, had been missing since a plane carrying him and pilot David Ibbotson from Nantes to Cardiff went missing on January 21.

United’s players took to social media after the confirmation that Sala died in the crash.

Rest in peace.

Descansa en paz. 💔 pic.twitter.com/3KCX8FvTWS — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) February 7, 2019

This is truly sad news, rest in peace Emiliano Sala 🙏 #RIPSala pic.twitter.com/bDIStJryir — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) February 8, 2019