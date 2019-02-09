Man Utd push Stone Roses inspired Ole’s At The Wheel chant

Manchester United appear to be quite taken with a new chant in honour of the team’s resurgence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ole’s At The Wheel, set to the tune of The Stone Roses’ Waterfall, celebrates the caretaker manager’s impact as well as United’s history.

United have posted a video of the chant on their YouTube channel and, after it was aired again during today’s win at Fulham, they shared fan footage of it being sung at Craven Cottage.

The club’s official Twitter account observed: “We can’t stop singing this!”

The lyrics are: