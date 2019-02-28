Man Utd star celebrates anniversary of his debut

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been celebrated three years as a Premier League player.

It is three years to the day that the England international, then aged 18, made his league debut. He scored two goals and provided the assist for the other goal in a 3-2 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford on February 28, 2016.

Writing on social media this evening, Rashford has been reflecting on the moment Louis van Gaal made his dreams come true.

He said: “3 years since the Theatre Of Dreams became reality.”