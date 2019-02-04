Man Utd stars exchange compliments on social media

After 10 games unbeaten under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United’s players have been enjoying some social media back-slapping.

Responding to a tweet from the club’s official account celebrating Marcus Rashford reaching 100 Premier League appearances, attacking midfielder Juan Mata wrote: “WONDERKID.”

England international Rashford replied with a compliment of his own, branding Mata a “magician”.

Rashford reached a century of Premier League games for United in Sunday’s 0-1 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. He marked the milestone by scoring the winning goal.