Man Utd stars remember Munich Air Disaster

Manchester United’s players have been paying tribute to the victims of the Munich Air Disaster this morning.

Today marks the 61st anniversary of the ill-fated flight back from a European Cup match against Red Star Belgrade on which 23 people were killed as the plane attempted to take off after refuelling in Munich.

United’s current stars have been posting on social media to remember the Busby Babes and other victims of the disaster.

Here’s what they had to say in memory of the Flowers of Manchester.

We will never forget them @ManUtd

Nunca los olvidaremos. pic.twitter.com/YtFwZnJ3oN — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) February 6, 2019

We loved you then, we love you now. R.I.P 🙏🏾🖤 pic.twitter.com/dDz9C75GXo — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 6, 2019