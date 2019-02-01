Man Utd team news ahead of Leicester City game

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has delivered his team news ahead of this weekend’s trip to Leicester City.

The Norwegian boss is hopeful of having Anthony Martial fit and available to feature at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Martial missed the midweek draw with Burnley due to an injury he had picked up in training, while Pogba appeared to sustain a knock during the 2-2 draw with the Clarets as Solskjaer’s 100 per cent record came to an end.

But both Frenchmen should be fit to face the Foxes, who drew 1-1 with leaders Liverpool last time out.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference this morning, Solskjaer told reporters: “We’ve not had a proper session since the game, so hopefully both of them can get through that.

“I don’t think there’s anything with Paul. Anthony has done some rehab work, so he will try a session today, so I would imagine he would be available to be involved. He seemed happy yesterday.”

Chris Smalling (toe) was on the bench in midweek and should be in contention this weekend, but fellow centre-back Marcos Rojo remains sidelined.

Solskjaer might reinstate midfielder Ander Herrera and attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard to his starting XI. Both were left out of the team against Burnley.