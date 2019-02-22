Man Utd vs Liverpool team news

Here is the early team news ahead of this weekend’s Manchester United vs Liverpool clash at Old Trafford.

Man Utd team news

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer “thinks” he will have Anthony Martial available and “hopes” Jesse Lingard will be to.

Both players sustained muscle injuries in the Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. While Solskjaer acknowledged that neither player has returned to full training at the moment, he is still hopeful that they will be in contention for Sunday’s game.

Full-backs Antonio Valencia (muscular) and Matteo Darmian (knock) remain sidelined, while centre-back Marcos Rojo is still recovering from his injury.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that defenders Dejan Lovren (hamstring) and Joe Gomez (leg fracture) remain sidelined and will miss the trip to Old Trafford.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rhian Brewster are both stepping up their rehabilitation, but this weekend’s game will come too soon for both of them.

But those are Klopp’s only injury concerns at this stage. He indicated he was hoping to name a more experienced bench than he has been able to do of late.

Trent Alexander-Arnold returned from his injury layoff in the midweek draw with Bayern Munich and came through unscathed.