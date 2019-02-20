Man Utd vs Man City clash postponed

The derby game between Manchester United and Manchester City has been postponed.

United were due to host City at Old Trafford on March 16, but that now clashes with the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils will instead face Wolverhampton Wanderers that weekend, while City face a trip to Championship side Swansea City.

A new date for the derby is yet to be announced. The rescheduling will probably depend on how the two sides fare in the Champions League.

City are in action against Schalke in their last-16 first leg tonight, while United lost 0-2 at home to Paris Saint-Germain last week in their equivalent fixture.

United’s Premier League game against Wolves – due to be played on April 6 or 7 – has also been postponed. Those dates clash with the FA Cup semi-final dates and one of the two sides is certain to be involved since they face each other in their quarter-final tie.