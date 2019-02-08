Man Utd’s Phil Jones signs new contract

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2023.

United have an option to to extend the deal by a further season until June 2024.

After signing his new deal, the England international said: “I am delighted to have signed a new contract. Manchester United has been a big part of my life for eight years and I love everything about this club.

“I am excited about the challenges that lie ahead of us as we prepare for a very busy period in the season.

“I would like to thank Ole and the coaching staff for their continued support in my development.”

Solskjaer said: “He is coming up to his 27th birthday and entering into his prime years as a centre half. We are delighted Phil has committed his future to the club.”

Jones, aged 26, joined United from Blackburn Rovers in a £16.5m deal in June 2011.

He has since clocked up more than 200 appearances for the Red Devils, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League during his time at Old Trafford.

He also has 27 caps for England and was part of the squad that reached the semi-finals of last summer’s World Cup in Russia.