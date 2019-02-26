Marcus Rashford celebrates Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s birthday with Ole’s At The Wheel chant

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has taken to social media to wish his manager a happy birthday.

United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 46 today.

Rashford, who has been in excellent form since the Norwegian coach replaced Jose Mourinho,

The England international marked the occasion with a Twitter rendition of the popular Ole’s At The Wheel chant, which is set to the tune of Watefall by The Stone Roses.

He wrote: “Ole’s at the wheel, Tell me how does it feel…… Happy Birthday boss.”

