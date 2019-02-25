Marcus Rashford a major doubt for Crystal Palace game, Herrera, Mata and Lingard all suffering with hamstring injuries

Manchester United are set to face Crystal Palace without Marcus Rashford and a host of first-team regulars on Wednesday evening.

The England international played on with an ankle injury in yesterday’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool, with United have already made three substitutions in the first-half.

But caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects the injury to keep Rashford out of the match at Selhurst Park.

The trio of players replaced before half-time – Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard – all sustained hamstring injuries, which will almost certainly rule them out of the Palace game.

United had lost Nemanja Matic to a muscle injury in training in the build-up to the Liverpool game. He is ruled out for at least weeks, so Solskjaer will not have the Serbian anchorman available to face the Eagles.

Speaking after the Liverpool game Solskjaer said: “I’ve never seen the like of this before, three hamstrings in the first half.

“Rashy was kicked, did his ankle straight away. We should have taken him off as well, we played with ten and a half but Rashy’s attitude made up for it.”

The injuries to a raft of midfielders could mean Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira get more opportunities in the upcoming fixtures.