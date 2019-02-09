Marcus Rashford suffering with dead leg, Victor Lindelof a slight doubt for PSG

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Marcus Rashford has been suffering with a dead leg since last weekend’s win over Leicester City.

The Premier League player of the month is among the substitutes for today’s lunchtime kick-off against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Solskjaer indicated his injury was a reason for his absence from the starting lineup.

The Norwegian also revealed that defender Victor Lindelof is a slight doubt for next week’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

Lindelof is absent for today’s game, with Solskjaer saying he is hopeful the Sweden international will shake off his injury before the PSG game.

Solskjaer made his comments in a pre-match interview with former team-mate Gary Neville, which you can see below.