Marouane Fellaini completes transfer from Man Utd to Shandong Luneng Taishan

Shandong Luneng Taishan have completed the signing of Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

The Belgium international’s move to the Chinese Super League had been widely expected – not least when he shared photos on social media this week showing him jetting out to the Far East – and was confirmed by United this afternoon.

Fellaini, aged 31, has made a permanent move to Shandong.

He arrived at Old Trafford from Everton in a £27.5m under David Moyes in September 2013 and has made 177 appearances in his five-and-a-half seasons at the club.

Fellaini looked set to leave United on a free transfer when his contract was due to expire last summer, but then manager Jose Mourinho fought hard to keep him at the club.

He has fallen down the pecking order since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge and has now been allowed to move on.

The midfielder leaves having scored 22 goals for United and won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League during his time at Old Trafford.