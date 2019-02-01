Marouane Fellaini’s goodbye tweet to Man Utd

Marouane Fellaini has posted on social media to bid farewell to Manchester United after his transfer to Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng Taishan was confirmed.

The Belgium international, aged 31, offered his thanks to all of those he has worked with during his five-and-a-half years at Old Trafford.

Perhaps tellingly, and unusually in such circumstances, the former Everton man’s message did not make any mention of the United fans. He has not always been able to count on the full support of the Old Trafford faithful during his time at the club.

Fellaini wrote: “Huge thank you to everyone I have worked with during my time @ManUtd. I have made some great friends and wish them and the club every success for the future.”