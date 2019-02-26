Mauricio Pochettino accepts FA improper conduct charge

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has accepted an FA charge of improper conduct.

The Argentine coach was charged yesterday afternoon in relation to his behaviour after the final whistle in last weekend’s 2-1 Premier League defeat to Burnley.

Pochettino angrily confronted referee Mike Dean on the Turf Moor pitch. He had taken exception to several of Dean’s decisions, including the award of the corner that resulted in the Clarets’ opening goal.

He had until Thursday evening to respond to the charge, but has promptly accepted that he is guilty of improper conduct.

Speaking after the game, Pochettino acknowledged that he had crossed the line and indicated that he would not seek to challenge any disciplinary taken against him.

The FA has yet to determine what action will be taken against the Spurs boss.

Pochettino’s side are in action against London rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tomorrow evening.

Dean was due to be the fourth official at that game, but has been moved to another fixture.