Mauricio Pochettino faces FA improper conduct charge

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been charged with improper conduct by the FA for his confrontation with referee Mike Dean after last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Burnley.

At the end of the game, Pochettino angrily remonstrated with Dean on the Turf Moor pitch.

He was infuriated by decisions made in the game, including the award of the corner that resulted in the Clarets’ opening goal.

In his post-match press conference, Pochettino accepted he had “crossed the line” and indicated that he would not contest any FA disciplinary action that was forthcoming.

He said: “Mauricio Pochettino has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3 following the game against Burnley on Saturday [23 February 2019].

“It is alleged the Tottenham Hotspur manager’s language and/or behaviour at the end of the fixture – both on the pitch and in or around the tunnel area – amounted to improper conduct.

“He has until 18:00 on 28 February 2019 to respond to the charge.”

The deadline for Pochettino to respond to the charge ensures that any punishment will not have any impact on Wednesday night’s game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Dean had already been stood down from his planned duties as fourth official in that game. Pochettino’s charge would have made that change necessary, but the Professional Game Match Officials Limited had taken preemptive action by moving him to the Manchester City vs West Ham game.