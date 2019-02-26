Maurizio Sarri reveals he is considering dropping Kepa for Spurs clash

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri has revealed he is considering dropping goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

The 24-year-old Spaniard made headlines after the Carabao Cup final because he refused to leave the Wembley pitch when Sarri was attempting to make a substitution and replace him with Willy Caballero.

Player and coach subsequently blamed the embarrassing incident on a misunderstanding over an apparent injury, but Kepa has since been fined one week’s wages by the club for his behaviour.

Sarri has indicated that the punishment could go further and that his first-choice keeper could now be dropped.

The Italian told reporters at his pre-match press conference that he does not want to “kill” Kepa, but would have to decide whether he should be involved tomorrow night.

Sarri said: “He said sorry to the technical staff, but it’s not enough. Then he said sorry to the teammates, to the club. He made a big mistake, but we need to be taller. We don’t want to kill him.

“He made a mistake, a big mistake. There are some consequences. If the consequence is to play, he has to be ready to play. If the consequence is to be on the bench, he has to be on the bench.

“After yesterday, the situation, for me, is over. He’s a young player, he made a mistake, we stop. For me, it’s finished.”

If Sarri does decide to drop Sarri, Caballero – the man who was due to replace him for the penalty shootout against Manchester City last weekend – will almost certainly be the one to replace him.