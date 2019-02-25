Mike Dean dropped for Chelsea vs Spurs after Mauricio Pochettino clash

Referee Mike Dean has been stood down for Wednesday’s Premier League clash between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur following his clash with Mauricio Pochettino.

Dean was due to be the fourth official at Stamford Bridge this week, but has been dropped in the wake of the on-field spat with Pochettino on Saturday.

The Spurs manager angrily confronted Dean following his side’s 2-1 defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor last weekend. Pochettino was infuriated by several of Dean’s decisions, including the award of the corner that led to the Clarets’ opening goal.

While the Argentine coach waits to find out if, as seems likely, he will be charged in relation to the incident, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited group has moved to take Dean out of the firing line.

Andre Marriner will now be the fourth official for the upcoming game.

Dean would have been replaced if Pochettino was charged, but the PGMOL group has taken preemptive action to avoid an awkward situation on the touchline.