Nemanja Matic ruled out for a few weeks

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has been ruled out for a few weeks with a muscle injury.

The Serbia international missed today’s game against Liverpool with the injury, which he sustained in training last week.

Caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said in various broadcast interviews that Matic would be sidelined for a “few weeks” or a “couple of weeks”.

He told MUTV: “He got injured during one of the training sessions a few days ago so we tried to get him fit for the game but it wasn’t to be.

“He’ll probably be out for a couple of weeks so we’ll manage without.”

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Norwegian said: “It is a big blow. He has had a muscle injury so he’ll be out for a few weeks.”

Even taking the best case scenario of two weeks, Matic will miss the Champions League last-16 second leg at Paris Saint-Germain and the crucial Premier League game against Arsenal, plus the forthcoming league games against Crystal Palace and Southampton.

Academy product Scott McTominay, aged 22, started in midfield against Liverpool in Matic’s absence.

United offloaded Marouane Fellaini during the January transfer window, so McTominay now appears to be Matic’s understudy. He was favoured to Brazil international Fred for this afternoon’s game.