Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals two Man Utd defenders will be out for a few weeks

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that captain Antonio Valencia and fellow full-back Matteo Darmian have been ruled out for the next few weeks with minor injuries.

Valencia, aged 33, and Darmian, aged 29, will both miss this weekend’s Premier League game against Fulham at Craven Cottage, and are likely to remain sidelined for upcoming fixtures.

Neither player has been key to Solskjaer’s plans since he took charge in December, so the injuries should not have too much bearing on the Norwegian’s team selection.

It does limit United’s options at right-back slightly, leaving Ashley Young and youngster Diogo Dalot as the only options.

On the left side of the defence, Solskjaer’s options are bolstered by the return of Argentina international Marcos Rojo, who has been training this week as he prepares to make his comeback from injury.

Speaking to United’s in-house media team, Solskjaer said: “Rojo has been training for a few days, so he’s back in training. But we’ve lost Antonio and Matteo through niggles for a couple of weeks.”

United have not commented on the nature of the injuries to Valencia or Darmian. The Ecuador international posted video footage of him in the gym at Carrington earlier this week.