Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he would ‘maybe’ like Tottenham to be champions

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he would “maybe” like Tottenham Hotspur to win the title.

Despite driving his team back into the top four, the Norwegian has ruled out a title challenge for his side, who are currently 14 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Solskjaer says there is a three-horse title race between City, Liverpool and Tottenham, while United are involved in a three-horse race with Arsenal and Chelsea to finish fourth.

After making those comments in his press conference this morning, he was asked whether that meant he was hoping Spurs would be crowned champions this season.

Laughing at the question, he replied: “I don’t really get myself involved in that but… maybe.”

At that point, Solskjaer broke out into a big grin.

United host their fierce rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford this weekend. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and United’s local rivals City are the frontrunners for the title. Both teams are on 65 points, with Pep Guardiola’s side having played one more game.

Spurs are five points behind.