Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says up to NINE players will miss Crystal Palace game

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he expects to be without up to nine players for tomorrow’s trip to Crystal Palace.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference this morning, the Norwegian coach confirmed the severity of his current injury crisis.

Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard are all sidelined with the hamstring injuries they sustained against Liverpool last weekend.

Fellow midfielder Nemanja Matic is still ruled out with the muscle injury he picked up in training last week, which forced him to miss the Liverpool game.

Marcus Rashford played on with an ankle injury after the three hamstring injuries suffered by his team-mates and is a doubt for the visit to Selhurst Park.

Anthony Martial is still struggling with groin strain that forced him off during the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, while full-backs Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian are still ruled out with the injuries that have kept them out of action in recent weeks.

Centre-back Phil Jones is suffering with illness, while young striker Mason Greenwood is sidelined with a muscle injury.

Marcos Rojo is now fit, but Solskjaer must decide whether to risk him after a lengthy layoff.