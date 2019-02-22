Petr Cech looking forward to clash with former club Rennes
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is relishing a clash with his former club Rennes.
The Gunners have been drawn against the Ligue 1 side in the Europa League last-16.
Cech, aged 36, made his name at the French outfit. He joined them from Sparta Prague in 2002 and enjoyed two excellent seasons with them before Chelsea signed him for £7m in July 2004.
He is clearly look forward to the game because he thanked fellow goalkeeper Andres Palop for making the draw.
Writing on Twitter, Cech said: “When a goalkeeper makes the draw good things happen!”
When a goalkeeper makes the draw good things happen!
Quand le gardien de but fait le tirage au sort les bonnes choses se passent !
Cuando el portero hace el sorteo buenas cosas pasan . Gracias .@Palop1 #gkunion 😁 pic.twitter.com/aLEheXxvpg
— Petr Cech (@PetrCech) February 22, 2019