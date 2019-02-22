Petr Cech looking forward to clash with former club Rennes

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is relishing a clash with his former club Rennes.

The Gunners have been drawn against the Ligue 1 side in the Europa League last-16.

Cech, aged 36, made his name at the French outfit. He joined them from Sparta Prague in 2002 and enjoyed two excellent seasons with them before Chelsea signed him for £7m in July 2004.

He is clearly look forward to the game because he thanked fellow goalkeeper Andres Palop for making the draw.

Writing on Twitter, Cech said: “When a goalkeeper makes the draw good things happen!”