Photo: Arsenal man in Mecca

It is not unusual for footballers to jet off for a holiday if their team has a break in their fixture list at this time of the season.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has done just that, although he hasn’t headed for one of the traditional footballer holiday destinations.

The Egypt international has instead made a pilgrimage to the Muslim holy city of Mecca, in Saudi Arabia.

With the Gunners not having a fixture between last Thursday’s Europa League game at BATE Borisov and a Premier League game against Southampton on Sunday, February 24, Elneny and his colleagues have been afforded some time off.