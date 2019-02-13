Photo: Aubameyang calls out Lacazette for photobombing winning team in Arsenal training
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has called out team-mate Alexandre Lacazette for trying to pretend he was part of the winning team in training today.
The Gunners had a training match at London Colney today before boarding their flight to Belarus for tomorrow’s Europa League game against BATE Borisov.
Aubameyang and his team-mates posed for a team photo after their victory.
Lacazette can be seen racing into shot in the background, but his team-mate was keen to draw attention to the Frenchman’s pink bib.
@LacazetteAlex try to get in the picture but he lost look at the color 😆😂😂 well done green 👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/UVjvTiyT9f
— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) February 13, 2019