Photo: Brendan Rodgers in the crowd to watch Leicester vs Brighton

New Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is in the crowd to watch his players take on Brighton & Hove Albion in this evening’s Premier League game at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes confirmed the former Celtic boss as Claude Puel’s successor shortly before kick-off.

Rodgers then made his way to the directors’ box to watch the action and see his new players at close quarters for the first time.

He stood up to applaud when Demarai Gray gave Leicester a first-half lead. You can see his muted celebrations in the gif below.