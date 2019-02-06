Photo: Dele Alli gives injury update

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli has updated fans on his fitness.

The England international has taken to social media to indicate he is making “progress” in his recovery. He shared a photo showing he is now able to run on grass.

Alli, aged 22, sustained a hamstring injury after scoring Spurs’ first goal in their 1-2 win at Fulham on January 20.

He is expected to be out of action until March, but his return to outdoor training will give Spurs fans hope that he could be back a bit sooner than anticipated.

It appears Alli is doing his rehab work somewhere a bit warmer than Hotspur Way. The sports arena behind him has Dubai emblazoned on it.