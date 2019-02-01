Photo: Denis Suarez trains with Arsenal

Arsenal’s new signing Denis Suarez has trained with his new team-mates for the first time.

After a workout by himself at London Colney after signing for the Gunners yesterday, he joined the rest of Unai Emery’s squad today as they prepare for Sunday’s clash with Suarez’s former club Manchester City.

The on-loan Barcelona midfielder, aged 25, appeared to be all smiles for his first proper day at work as an Arsenal player.

You can see Suarez during today’s session in the photos below.