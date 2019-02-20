Photo: Harry Kane back in Spurs training

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has shared a photo showing him back in training.

As we reported earlier, the England star has resumed training after fighting back to full fitness sooner than expected.

The 25-year-old was expected to be out until March with his ankle injury, but is now in contention to face Burnley at Turf Moor this weekend.

Reacting to his return to training, Kane wrote on Twitter: “Great to be back with my team.”

Kane has been out since sustaining his injury in the closing stages of the defeat to Manchester United in January.