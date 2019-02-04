Photo: Harry Kane hangs out with Tom Brady after Super Bowl

What was New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s main priority after winning a record-breaking sixth Super Bowl? Giving Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane a hug of course.

England international Kane was behind the scenes in Atlanta, Georgia, last night. He is a big fan of the NFL and the Patriots, and got the opportunity to get up close with some of his heroes, including Brady and Julian Edelman, and the trophy.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “The GOAT Tom Brady and MVP @Edelman11 ! Let’s Go!!!”

