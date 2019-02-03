Photo: Hector Bellerin provides injury update from his hospital bed

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has updated the club’s supporters on his injury situation.

The Spain international is currently sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained last month.

Bellerin today shared a photo of him in his hospital bed. He was holding the bedside phone to his ear and the caption indicated that he has been cleared to return home to start his recovery.

He wrote: “Yes Doc? I can get out of hospital yeah? Saaaafe. Road to recovery begins.”

That recovery process could last up to nine months.