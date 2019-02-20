Photo: Hector Bellerin’s knee surgery scar

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has shared photos to show off the scar on his left knee after his recent surgery.

The Spain international underwent an operation on his anterior cruciate ligament after sustaining an injury in last month’s win over Chelsea.

Bellerin has been back for a check-up on the progress of his recovery and he was pleased with what he saw.

He wrote on Twitter: “So far so good. It’s starting to look like a knee again.”

As with previous updates, it does look like Bellerin has time-travelled to the 1980s for his treatment.