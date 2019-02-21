Photo: James Milner wearing makeup
Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has been wearing makeup today.
The veteran midfielder is taking part in an advertising campaign for the Nivea skincare brand and shared a photo of him sitting in the chair getting his slap put on ahead of the shoot.
Milner joked that the makeup artist tasked with getting him ready to feature in a skincare campaign had the hardest job in the world.
In fairness, he seems to be enjoying himself.
This woman has the hardest job in the world.#cantpolishaturd pic.twitter.com/pz6Mwg9LJp
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) February 21, 2019