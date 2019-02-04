Photo: Jesse Lingard jokes about Ashley Young’s bird poo history

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has shared a photo of him racing up the wing away from a pigeon during yesterday’s win over Leicester City.

The feathered friend landed on the pitch at the King Power Stadium, resulting in him and Lingard being in the same photo.

England international Lingard couldn’t resist a dig at team-mate Ashley Young, who famously appeared to get bird poo in his mouth during a game against Swansea City on the opening day of the 2014/15 season.

Lingard joked that he was “glad @youngy18 stayed away”.