Photo: Marcus Rashford poses with Man Utd’s player of the month award

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been named as the club’s player of the month for January.

Rashford scored three goals for the Red Devils last month.

He grabbed the crucial winning goal in the Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur, and was also on target in the victories against Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United.

The England international received his award at United’s Carrington training ground today.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Thanks to everyone who voted me #MUFC POTM. Another big month ahead.”