Photo: Marcus Rashford poses with Premier League player of the month award

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been named Premier League player of the month for January.

The England international scored three goals in four games for United last month, including the winning goals in victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Rashford, aged 21, saw off competition from team-mate Victor Lindelof and fellow nominees Tom Heaton (Burnley), Joshua King (Bournemouth), Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) and James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

