Photo: Marouane Fellaini poses with Shandong Luneng Taishan kit

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has posed with the shirt of his new club Shandong Luneng Taishan.

The Belgium international, aged 31, completed his transfer to the Chinese Super League side earlier today.

Some time after United had confirmed the former Everton man’s departure from Old Trafford, his new team published an unveiled photo showing their new signing holding their shirt.

Among Fellaini’s new team-mates is former Southampton and Italy striker Graziano Pelle and Brazil international Gil.