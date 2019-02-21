Photo: Mike Phelan preparing for Man Utd vs Liverpool
Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan has shared a photo showing him preparing for this weekend’s crunch match against Liverpool.
The Red Devils host their fierce rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday knowing a win would put a severe dent in the Merseysiders’ title challenge and bolster their own prospects of a top-four finish.
Phelan wrote on Twitter: “Think tank in full flow as we prep for the weekend.”
The think tank mainly seems to comprise three phones, two notepads and a folder, but it looks like Phelan had been in conversation with whoever took the photo.
It might have been intended as harmless, but is this Phelan making a public demonstration in support of suggestions that he, and not caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is the brains behind United’s recent resurgence?
Morning all, Think tank in full flow as we prep for the weekend #ManUnited ⚽️👍🏻🎓 pic.twitter.com/pz9JmtKqFm
— Mike Phelan (@Mike_Phelan_1) February 21, 2019