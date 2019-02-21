Photo: Mike Phelan preparing for Man Utd vs Liverpool

Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan has shared a photo showing him preparing for this weekend’s crunch match against Liverpool.

The Red Devils host their fierce rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday knowing a win would put a severe dent in the Merseysiders’ title challenge and bolster their own prospects of a top-four finish.

Phelan wrote on Twitter: “Think tank in full flow as we prep for the weekend.”

The think tank mainly seems to comprise three phones, two notepads and a folder, but it looks like Phelan had been in conversation with whoever took the photo.

It might have been intended as harmless, but is this Phelan making a public demonstration in support of suggestions that he, and not caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is the brains behind United’s recent resurgence?