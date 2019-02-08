Photo: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer poses with Manager of the Month award

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for January.

In his first full month in charge of the Red Devils, the Norwegian led his side to 10 points from a possible 12 during the month.

United continued their unbeaten run under Solskjaer with victories over Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion, and a draw at home to Burnley.

You can see Solskjaer posing with his award in the photo below.